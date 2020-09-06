Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan batsman Younis Khan has revealed that Test captain Azhar Ali’s batting weakness was related to his top hand.

Younis, who was Pakistan’s batting coach during the England tour, noted that he spotted the problem when watching videos of Azhar batting.

After identifying the problem, Younis worked with Azhar to fix it, which had an immediate impact as the 35-year-old struck an unbeaten 141 in the third Test.

“It is very important to show players where they are making mistakes. We spotted Azhar Ali’s weakness by watching his videos. I worked on his top hand, which is why his bat [got space needed to connect]. It wasn’t a massive technical change. We just worked on his hands,” Younis was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

