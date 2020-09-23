Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has made it clear that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) never approached him for a job.
Afridi noted that he is too busy with with his charity, the Shahid Afridi Foundation, and only learned of the rumours that the PCB wanted to hire him from media reports.
He added that the board didn’t contact him to take up any positions in previous set-ups either.
“I am too busy with my foundation work and just came to know about such speculations from you,” he was quoted as saying by Ary Sports. “No, PCB didn’t contact me for any post in [the] current set-up, not earlier either.”
