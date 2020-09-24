Pakistan’s tour of South Africa not happening this year?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan’s tour of South Africa is set to be postponed until 2021 as both boards are struggling to find a window to hold the limited overs series.

Pakistan are scheduled to take on the Proteas in three ODIs and three T20 Internationals in October, but with the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the issues surrounding Cricket South Africa, it remains to be seen when the series will take place.

However, both the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket South Africa are committed to ensuring the series goes ahead, with the PCB already having notified their South African counterparts about their schedule for the coming months.

In the meantime, Pakistan will focus on their limited overs series against Zimbabwe.

The three ODIs will be held in Multan on October 30, November 1 and 3. As for the T20 series, the three matches will take place in Rawalpindi on November 7, 8 and 10.

For Multan, it will be the first time international cricket has returned there in over 12 years.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Prize money and other cash awards revealed for Pakistan’s National T20 Cup

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1051 ( 11.99 % ) Babar Azam 6345 ( 72.41 % ) Steve Smith 254 ( 2.9 % ) Ben Stokes 634 ( 7.24 % ) Kane Williamson 197 ( 2.25 % ) Rashid Khan 29 ( 0.33 % ) Pat Cummins 14 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 99 ( 1.13 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 40 ( 0.46 % ) Kagiso Rabada 27 ( 0.31 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 72 ( 0.82 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1051 ( 11.99 % ) Babar Azam 6345 ( 72.41 % ) Steve Smith 254 ( 2.9 % ) Ben Stokes 634 ( 7.24 % ) Kane Williamson 197 ( 2.25 % ) Rashid Khan 29 ( 0.33 % ) Pat Cummins 14 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 99 ( 1.13 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 40 ( 0.46 % ) Kagiso Rabada 27 ( 0.31 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 72 ( 0.82 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...