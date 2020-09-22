Shahid Afridi pinpoints the problem plaguing the Pakistan team

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi believes that the Pakistan selectors are putting too much emphasis on fitness and not encouraging players to have an aggressive mindset and play without fear.

While fitness has been given more importance, especially during former head coach Mickey Arthur’s tenure, Afridi noted that other things need to be looked at as well.

If these areas are focused on, Pakistan will flourish in international cricket.

“We put everything on fitness now. We have been very focused on that in recent times. International cricket is the domain of the lion-hearted rather than chicken-hearted players,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“Until you are brave from within and play attacking cricket with an aggressive mindset, you will not be able to compete against the big sides.

“Players should be surrounded by support staff that tells them that the best form of defense is to attack. If we see T20Is, in which we are really good, we rely on attacking the opposition which is our strength.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Fawad Alam speculates whether he will be picked for Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1142 ( 17 % ) Waqar Younis 148 ( 2.2 % ) Javed Miandad 313 ( 4.66 % ) Shahid Afridi 1702 ( 25.33 % ) Imran Khan 1778 ( 26.46 % ) Zaheer Abbas 106 ( 1.58 % ) Younis Khan 319 ( 4.75 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 473 ( 7.04 % ) Saeed Anwar 549 ( 8.17 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 38 ( 0.57 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 151 ( 2.25 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1142 ( 17 % ) Waqar Younis 148 ( 2.2 % ) Javed Miandad 313 ( 4.66 % ) Shahid Afridi 1702 ( 25.33 % ) Imran Khan 1778 ( 26.46 % ) Zaheer Abbas 106 ( 1.58 % ) Younis Khan 319 ( 4.75 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 473 ( 7.04 % ) Saeed Anwar 549 ( 8.17 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 38 ( 0.57 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 151 ( 2.25 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...