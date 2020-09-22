Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic all-rounder and former captain Shahid Afridi admitted that he has been impressed with Wasim Khan’s performance as the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) chief executive.

When Wasim was first appointed to the position, there was a lot of debate about whether he deserved it.

However, he has played an instrumental role in helping bring international cricket back to Pakistan, and this is something that Afridi is fully aware of.

“Wasim has come from outside and he is trying to put things on the right track. The expectations with Wasim Khan are really high. He knows the amount of responsibility he has. I think if he can deliver, he will be rewarded,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar Muttiah Muralitharan Shane Warne Brian Lara Ricky Ponting Viv Richards Jacques Kallis Kumar Sangakkara Wasim Akram Glenn McGrath Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 170 ( 7.48 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 25 ( 1.1 % ) Shane Warne 29 ( 1.28 % ) Brian Lara 225 ( 9.9 % ) Ricky Ponting 72 ( 3.17 % ) Viv Richards 186 ( 8.18 % ) Jacques Kallis 67 ( 2.95 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 113 ( 4.97 % ) Wasim Akram 1301 ( 57.24 % ) Glenn McGrath 20 ( 0.88 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 65 ( 2.86 % ) Back

