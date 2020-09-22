Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Iconic all-rounder and former captain Shahid Afridi admitted that he has been impressed with Wasim Khan’s performance as the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) chief executive.
When Wasim was first appointed to the position, there was a lot of debate about whether he deserved it.
However, he has played an instrumental role in helping bring international cricket back to Pakistan, and this is something that Afridi is fully aware of.
“Wasim has come from outside and he is trying to put things on the right track. The expectations with Wasim Khan are really high. He knows the amount of responsibility he has. I think if he can deliver, he will be rewarded,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
One thought on “Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi grades Wasim Khan on his performance as PCB CEO”
Wasim….the ultimate swing king…long live…you beauty…