Veteran Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam is optimistic that he will be picked for the tour of New Zealand later this year.

This comes after Fawad admitted that he failed to live up to expectations during the recent three-Test series against England, where he made his Test comeback after more than 11 years.

In the two games he played, the 34-year-old scored 21 runs at an average of 10.50.

With the disappointing tour of England behind him, Fawad is now looking forward to the New Zealand series and hopes that he will be picked and given the opportunity to prove his worth.

“I know that my performance was not extraordinary but I’m still positive about the future,” Fawad told Cricket Pakistan. “I’m hopeful that I will be part of the team for New Zealand tour.”

