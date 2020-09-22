Tanvir Ahmed backs Rashid Latif for two major positions in Pakistan cricket

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan fast bowler Tanvir Ahmed believes Rashid Latif should replace Misbah-ul-Haq as chief selector.

This comes after rumours circulated that legendary seamer Shoaib Akhtar would be appointed as chief selector.

However, Tanvir believes it would be a mistake to give that role to Akhtar as the ‘Rawalpindi Express’ “doesn’t know what is happening at the lower level”.

Tanvir has advocated for Latif to be picked since the former wicketkeeper-batsman “has a vast knowledge from the grassroot level”.

“Shoaib Akhtar or any other big name of Pakistan cricket doesn’t know what is happening at the lower level,” Tanvir said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Ary Sports.

“Rashid is one of those whom you can appoint chief selector as he has a vast knowledge from the grassroot level.”

If Latif is overlooked for the chief selector role, Tanvir said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should hire him to work with wicketkeepers at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC) in Lahore.

“If you have brought Mohammad Yousuf as the batting [coach] at the NHPC, so you can bring him (Rashid) to benefit Pakistan cricket,” Tanvir added.

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1142 ( 17 % ) Waqar Younis 148 ( 2.2 % ) Javed Miandad 313 ( 4.66 % ) Shahid Afridi 1702 ( 25.33 % ) Imran Khan 1778 ( 26.46 % ) Zaheer Abbas 106 ( 1.58 % ) Younis Khan 319 ( 4.75 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 473 ( 7.04 % ) Saeed Anwar 549 ( 8.17 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 38 ( 0.57 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 151 ( 2.25 % )

