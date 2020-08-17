Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and batting coach Younis Khan have no plans to make veteran batsman Fawad Alam change his batting stance, according to a source.

As reported by Cricket Pakistan, the source said that Fawad doesn’t want to change his stance as he feels it will have a negative impact on his batting.

“Fawad has scored many runs while playing like this in domestic cricket and he believes that any change will have a negative impact on his career,” the source said.

This comes after former cricketers criticised Fawad’s stance after he was dismissed for a four-ball duck in the second Test against England in Southampton.

The 34-year-old is making his Test comeback after nearly 11 years in the ongoing match.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Younis Khan to become Pakistan’s batting coach on a permanent basis?

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 193 ( 14.21 % ) Babar Azam 837 ( 61.63 % ) Steve Smith 55 ( 4.05 % ) Ben Stokes 200 ( 14.73 % ) Kane Williamson 19 ( 1.4 % ) Rashid Khan 7 ( 0.52 % ) Pat Cummins 5 ( 0.37 % ) Rohit Sharma 10 ( 0.74 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 8 ( 0.59 % ) Kagiso Rabada 9 ( 0.66 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 15 ( 1.1 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 193 ( 14.21 % ) Babar Azam 837 ( 61.63 % ) Steve Smith 55 ( 4.05 % ) Ben Stokes 200 ( 14.73 % ) Kane Williamson 19 ( 1.4 % ) Rashid Khan 7 ( 0.52 % ) Pat Cummins 5 ( 0.37 % ) Rohit Sharma 10 ( 0.74 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 8 ( 0.59 % ) Kagiso Rabada 9 ( 0.66 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 15 ( 1.1 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...