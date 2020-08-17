Do Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan want to change Pakistan veteran Fawad Alam’s batting stance?

Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan have no intention of changing Fawad Alam’s batting stance

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and batting coach Younis Khan have no plans to make veteran batsman Fawad Alam change his batting stance, according to a source.

As reported by Cricket Pakistan, the source said that Fawad doesn’t want to change his stance as he feels it will have a negative impact on his batting.

“Fawad has scored many runs while playing like this in domestic cricket and he believes that any change will have a negative impact on his career,” the source said.

This comes after former cricketers criticised Fawad’s stance after he was dismissed for a four-ball duck in the second Test against England in Southampton.

The 34-year-old is making his Test comeback after nearly 11 years in the ongoing match.

