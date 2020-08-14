Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Naseem Shah has revealed that he pays tribute to his mother and thanks her for “her prayers and blessings” whenever he takes a wicket.

Naseem’s mother sadly passed away when he was in Australia with the Pakistan team in November last year.

He said that it was his mother’s dream to see him play for Pakistan, but “she never saw that happen which was tragic and heart-breaking”.

“My mother always prayed for my success and dreamt of seeing me play for Pakistan, but she never saw that happen which was tragic and heart-breaking. I think of her every time I take a wicket and thank her for her prayers and blessings,” Naseem was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Naseem took two wickets in the first Test against England in Manchester, which Pakistan lost by three wickets, and is currently featuring in the second Test in Southampton.

Pakistan ended up making 126/5 at the end of a rain-affected first day.

