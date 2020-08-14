Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Danish Kaneria believes that Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah “does not have confidence bowling with close fielders”.

The former spinner’s comments come after Yasir took eight wickets in the first Test against England in Manchester.

Yasir nearly guided Pakistan to victory, but England managed to get across the line and secure a three-wicket win.

Yasir Shah stills misses the armoury of leg spin and does not have confidence bowling with closen fielders.#yasirshah #ENGvPAK — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) August 8, 2020

“Yasir Shah stills misses the armoury of leg spin and does not have confidence bowling with close fielders,” Kaneria said on Twitter.

Yasir is currently playing in the second Test against England in Southamton.

Pakistan ended up making 126/5 at the end of a rain-affected first day.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Azhar Ali reveals what kind of player Pakistan desperately lacks

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 122 ( 15.82 % ) Babar Azam 448 ( 58.11 % ) Steve Smith 29 ( 3.76 % ) Ben Stokes 116 ( 15.05 % ) Kane Williamson 12 ( 1.56 % ) Rashid Khan 6 ( 0.78 % ) Pat Cummins 4 ( 0.52 % ) Rohit Sharma 9 ( 1.17 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 5 ( 0.65 % ) Kagiso Rabada 8 ( 1.04 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 12 ( 1.56 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 122 ( 15.82 % ) Babar Azam 448 ( 58.11 % ) Steve Smith 29 ( 3.76 % ) Ben Stokes 116 ( 15.05 % ) Kane Williamson 12 ( 1.56 % ) Rashid Khan 6 ( 0.78 % ) Pat Cummins 4 ( 0.52 % ) Rohit Sharma 9 ( 1.17 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 5 ( 0.65 % ) Kagiso Rabada 8 ( 1.04 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 12 ( 1.56 % ) Back

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...