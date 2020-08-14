Michael Atherton: No reason why England shouldn’t tour Pakistan

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former England captain Michael Atherton has said “there’s no reason why” the national team shouldn’t tour Pakistan in the future.

This comes after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan said that he was hopeful England would play a T20 series in Pakistan prior to their scheduled visit in 2022.

England head coach Chris Silverwood also expressed his excitement towards the prospect of a tour.

Pakistan hosted Sri Lanka last year, which included the country holding its first Test match in over a decade.

Bangladesh also toured Pakistan in January and February this year. They were supposed to return in April for a one-off ODI and the second Test, but it was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Mike Atherton "The perception of Pakistan is totally different to what the reality actually is on the ground. And that's why I hope England's players tour there in 2022, because there's no reason why they should not tour" #ENGvPAK #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) August 8, 2020

“The perception of Pakistan is totally different to what the reality actually is on the ground. And that’s why I hope England’s players tour there in 2022, because there’s no reason why they should not tour,” Atherton was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

