Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has admitted that he doesn’t know if veteran batsman Fawad Alam will be included in the playing XI for the second Test against England.

This comes after reports suggested that Fawad would replace spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan.

But, while Waqar is unsure if Fawad will get the nod, he is backing the 34-year-old to “perform well if he does”.

“I do not know if Fawad Alam will get a chance in the next game but I do know that he will perform well if he does,” Waqar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Fawad, who last played Test cricket in November 2009, was part of Pakistan’s squad for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka and first Test against Bangladesh, but didn’t feature in any of those matches.

Many people have called for Fawad to feature in the Test series against England, especially after his impressive performance in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he accumulated 781 runs in 10 matches for Sindh, which included four centuries and two fifties, at an average of 71.

The second Test between England and Pakistan will begin on Thursday in Southampton.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 111 ( 15.4 % ) Babar Azam 421 ( 58.39 % ) Steve Smith 29 ( 4.02 % ) Ben Stokes 107 ( 14.84 % ) Kane Williamson 12 ( 1.66 % ) Rashid Khan 6 ( 0.83 % ) Pat Cummins 3 ( 0.42 % ) Rohit Sharma 8 ( 1.11 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 5 ( 0.69 % ) Kagiso Rabada 8 ( 1.11 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 11 ( 1.53 % ) Back

