Javed Miandad reveals which Pakistan player has been treated unfairly

Legendary Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad believes that former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has been treated unfairly and not been shown the respect he deserves.

Miandad’s comments come after Sarfaraz was seen carrying shoes and water onto the field when Pakistan were batting in the first Test against England in Manchester.

Miandad noted that if Pakistan have no intention of picking Sarfaraz in the playing XI, they shouldn’t have included him in the squad at all.

“People across the world have disliked the incident. I [have] also been the captain and I feel disappointed as Sarfaraz should have been given respect. I tell this to the management and the PCB, if there is no need [for] a senior player, he should be sent back. This was not a good tradition set by the PCB,” Miandad said on his YouTube channel as quoted by The Nation.

Pakistan lost the first Test by three wickets and will be looking to bounce back in the second Test, which begins on Thursday in Southampton.

