Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir has promised to “give my 100%” in the upcoming series against England.

Amir was initially set to miss the tour completely due to the birth of his second child, but since his daughter was born early, he told the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that he would be available for the series against England.

The 28-year-old recently tested negative for the coronavirus (COVID-19), and will now be moved to a bio-secure environment in Lahore, where a second test will be conducted.

Should he test negative again, Amir is likely to travel to England on the weekend.

Amir won’t feature in the Test series against England since he retired from the longest format last year.

However, he is expected to be picked for the three-match T20 series, which begins on August 28.

“Thanks Rashid bhai, need your prayers inshallah I will give my 100%” Amir said on Twitter in response to Rashid Latif after the former wicketkeeper-batsman said that the “king is back”.

The Pakistan team is currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

