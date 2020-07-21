Pakistan seamer Mohammad Amir tests negative for the coronavirus

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir tested negative for the coronavirus (COVID-19) ahead of the England series.
Amir will now be moved to a bio-secure environment in Lahore, where the second test will be conducted.
Should he test negative again, Amir is likely to travel to England on the weekend.
Amir was initially set to miss the tour completely due to the birth of his second child, but since his daughter was born early, he allegedly told the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that he is available for the series against England.
Amir won’t feature in the three-Test series, which begins on August 5 in Manchester, as he retired from the longest format last year.
However, he is set to feature in the three-match T20 series, which begins on August 28.
The Pakistan team are currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.
