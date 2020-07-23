‘King is back’ – Which Pakistan player said this about Mohammad Amir?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif is glad that left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir is set to join the national team in England, saying the “king is back”.

Amir recently tested negative for the coronavirus (COVID-19), and he will now be moved to a bio-secure environment in Lahore, where a second test will be conducted.

Should he test negative again, Amir is likely to travel to England on the weekend.

“King is back,” Latif said on Twitter.

Amir won’t feature in the Test series against England since he retired from the longest format last year.

However, he is expected to be picked for the three-match T20 series, which begins on August 28.

But, Latif admitted that Amir “will be needed during the Test matches” as “Pakistan will benefit from his pace, experience and swing”.

The Pakistan team is currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

