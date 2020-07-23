Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes that legendary left-arm seamer Wasim Akram “had a technical ability that was unmatched”.
Akram featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.
He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.
@wasimakramlive had a technical ability that was unmatched.
A player ahead of his time..
— Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) July 22, 2020
“Wasim Akram had a technical ability that was unmatched. A player ahead of his time,” Latif said on Twitter.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Imam-ul-Haq reveals why he cried in the shower for hours