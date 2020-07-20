Mohammad Amir set to join Pakistan team in England?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir could join the Pakistan team in England in the near future, according to a report.

Amir was set to miss the tour completely due to the birth of his second child, but since his daughter was born early, he allegedly told the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that he is available for the series against England.

His decision to make himself available also comes at a time where fellow fast bowler Haris Rauf has failed multiple coronavirus (COVID-19) tests.

As a result, Amir could take Rauf’s place in the team and the PCB has even told him to stay ready, according to journalist Saj Sadiq.

But, if he is asked to travel to England, Amir will have to pass a coronavirus test.

Amir won’t feature in the three-Test series, which begins on August 5 in Manchester, as he retired from the longest format last year.

However, he could feature in the three-match T20 series, which begins on August 28.

The Pakistan team are currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

