Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani has made it clear that Pakistan won’t “be running after” India to play bilateral series.

Despite holding this stance, Mani insisted that Pakistan is ready and willing to play India anytime.

Ehsan Mani "I have let it be known to the BCCI, that we are always there to play, but we are not going to be running after them. It is their call, when they are ready to play, we will be willing to play" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) July 23, 2020

“I have let it be known to the BCCI, that we are always there to play, but we are not going to be running after them. It is their call, when they are ready to play, we will be willing to play,” Mani was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since the latter toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Imam-ul-Haq reveals why he cried in the shower for hours

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...