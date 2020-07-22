Ehsan Mani shares grand dream for the future of domestic cricket in Pakistan

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani has revealed that his grand dream for the future of domestic cricket in Pakistan is to see international stars playing first-class cricket in the country.

Many foreign players sign up for Australia or England’s domestic competitions, but it is a different story for Pakistan, barring the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“I want to see foreign cricketers play in Pakistan’s first-class cricket. The new domestic structure will play an important role in realisation of this dream,” Mani told The Chiswick Calendar’s podcast as quoted by Geo Super.

Meanwhile, with many players having slammed the decision to scrap departmental cricket, Mani insisted that “the new system will provide former cricketers with greater employment opportunities”.

“The new system will provide former cricketers with greater employment opportunities. These ex-cricketers will also have to understand that before there only used to be a PCB but now six other associations will also be generating employment,” he said.

