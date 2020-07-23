Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal slammed Islamabad United after the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise unveiled its selections for Pakistan’s all-time best ODI innings.

While there were some noteworthy choices like Saeed Anwar’s 194 against India in 1997 and Fakhar Zaman’s unbeaten 210 against Zimbabwe in 2018, Faisal questioned how Islamabad United could have forgotten one of Javed Miandad’s most epic and memorable knocks.

The innings Faisal was referring to was Miandad’s unbeaten 116 against India in the final of the Austral-Asia Cup in Sharjah in 1986.

Not only did Miandad lead Pakistan to victory, but he also did it in grand style as he famously hit Chetan Sharma for six off the last ball of the match.

Shocked that Islamabad United hadn’t included it on their list, Faisal asked “how can you guys forget it? Did he score that for some other country?”

“Surprised not to see Javed Miandad’s match-winning [116] not out in [the] Sharjah cup final against India 1986, fans till today [don’t] forget that innings globally, how can you guys forget it? Did he score that for some other country?” Faisal said on Twitter.

