Pakistan seamer Mohammad Amir blames Mickey Arthur for his Test retirement?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir has revealed that the team management under former head coach Mickey Arthur were not “able to manage me properly”.

This is one of the reasons why Amir decided to retire from Test cricket last year.

He also noted that he was fatigued and was “getting finished” both physically and mentally.

For the good of his health and wellbeing, the 28-year-old knew that he had to give up one format in order to prolong his international career.

“I told Mickey this is my condition and you guys aren’t able to manage me properly so I will quit from one format,” Amir told Mushtaq Ahmed in an interview on the legendary Pakistan spinner’s YouTube channel as quoted by PakPassion. “He said the World Cup is coming up and we’ll look into it later.

“What happened then was my body was in fatigue and physically and mentally I was getting finished. In [the] Asia Cup I couldn’t perform properly and as a result, I was dropped for the Australia Test series even though in the last Test series I was the top bowler in England and Ireland. I couldn’t perform with the white-ball so they dropped me with the red-ball also.”

Amir is set to join the Pakistan team in England after he tested negative for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

He will now be moved to a bio-secure environment in Lahore, where the second test will be conducted.

Should he test negative again, Amir is likely to travel to England on the weekend.

The Pakistan team is currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Imam-ul-Haq reveals why he cried in the shower for hours

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...