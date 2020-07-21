Mohammad Amir will be needed during the England Test series, former Pakistan player says

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif feels that left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir “will be needed during the Test matches” against England.

Amir is set to join the Pakistan team in England after he tested negative for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

He will now be moved to a bio-secure environment in Lahore, where the second test will be conducted.

Should he test negative again, Amir is likely to travel to England on the weekend.

However, he won’t feature in the Test series against England since he retired from the longest format last year.

According to Latif, if Amir were to play the three-Test series, “Pakistan will benefit from his pace, experience and swing”.

“Amir will be needed during the Test matches. If he plays in the longer format, than Pakistan will benefit from his pace, experience and swing,” Latif was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team is currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

