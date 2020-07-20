Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik’s arrival in England will be delayed, while left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir is expected to depart on the weekend.

Malik will arrive later than expected – in the second week of August – since India has extended its ban on international flights until July 31. As a result, Malik’s planned family reunion has been delayed.

When Malik does arrive in England, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that a player will be released.

As for Amir, he will need to test negative for the coronavirus (COVID-19) twice before flying out to England. If his first test is negative, Amir will be moved to a bio-secure environment in Lahore, where the second test will be conducted.

Upon joining the national team, wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir will be released from the squad and return to Pakistan.

Amir was initially set to miss the tour completely due to the birth of his second child, but since his daughter was born early, he allegedly told the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that he is available for the series against England.

Amir is likely to replace fellow seamer Haris Rauf, who tested positive for the coronavirus again.

Joining Amir in flying to England will be Mohammad Imran, a masseur at the National High Performance Centre, after the team management requested that he be with the national team.

After spending 14 days in isolation in Worcester, the Pakistan team arrived in Derby on July 13.

They will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

