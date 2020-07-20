Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal believes that wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is “hungry for big runs” in the upcoming series against England.

Faisal’s comments come after Rizwan scored an unbeaten 81 at the end of the third day of Pakistan’s four-day intra-squad practice match in Derby. It should be noted that Rizwan converted his overnight score into a century on the fourth day.

Faisal also admitted that it is “good to see Babar Azam scoring as usual” after the limited overs captain made 58.

“Brilliant batting by Mohammad Rizwan, I believe he’s hungry for big runs InshAllah and working hard for it. Good to see Babar Azam scoring as usual but in my opinion [the batsmen] have been a failure till now in both practice games, not a single batsman scored a hundred,” he said on Twitter.

After spending 14 days in isolation in Worcester, the Pakistan team arrived in Derby on July 13.

They will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

