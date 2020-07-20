Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal has said that he loved his battles with legendary Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan.

Muralitharan is arguably the greatest bowler to ever play the game as he currently holds the record for the most Test and ODI wickets in the history of the sport.

The Kandy native finished with 800 Test wickets, which included 67 five-wicket hauls, at an average of 22.72.

In regards to ODIs, he claimed 534 wickets, which included 10 five-wicket hauls, at an average of 23.08.

The 48-year-old also featured in 12 T20 Internationals and took 13 wickets at an average of 22.84.

In addition to reminiscing about his battles with Muralitharan, Faisal also said the Sri Lankan icon was “one of the best in that era” and a “fierce competitor in the field and a gem of a person”.

“Living legend from the pearl [island], one of the best in that era, a fierce competitor in the field and a gem of a person, always enjoyed the battles with him,” Faisal said on Twitter.

