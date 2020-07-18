Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah was in scarily good form in the latest warm-up game the national team played as he struck batsman Fawad Alam with a skiddy bouncer that left him needing treatment and a new helmet.

Playing for the PCB Greens, Naseem took three wickets on the first day of a four-day intra-squad practice match in Derby.

An England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) report stated that the 17-year-old “generated considerable pace on a slow pitch and troubled all of the batsmen”.

“Naseem Shah generated considerable pace on a slow pitch and troubled all of the batsmen, with Fawad Alam needing treatment and a new helmet after he was clattered by a skiddy bouncer from Naseem,” the report said as quoted by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Naseem holds the record of being the second-youngest bowler to take a five-for and the youngest to claim a hat-trick in Test cricket.

He is expected to play a crucial role in the upcoming Test series against England, which begins next month.

After spending 14 days in isolation in Worcester, the Pakistan team arrived in Derby on Monday.

They will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

