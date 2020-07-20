Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal has revealed that he had to stay in hospital for two days back in 2001 after being struck on the head while fielding at short leg.

Faisal’s recollection comes after opening batsman Abid Ali was hit on the helmet while fielding at the same position during Pakistan’s ongoing four-day intra-squad practice match in Derby.

Abid was hit by a full-blooded shot off the bat of Haider Ali, but was cleared of any serious injuries, including a concussion, after undergoing scans.

Faisal, on the other hand, reminisced how he had to be hospitalised for two days during Pakistan’s tour of England when he was hit off the bowling of legendary spinner Saqlain Mushtaq.

Hope he’s fine and it’s not serious injury.. happened with me once on the tour of England in 2001 , stayed 2 days in hospital 🏥 bad experience of hitting on the head fielding at short leg on the bowling of @Saqlain_Mushtaq bhai. https://t.co/DRjp13dNsx — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) July 19, 2020

“Hope he’s fine and it’s not [a] serious injury… happened with me once on the tour of England in 2001, stayed 2 days in hospital. Bad experience of [being hit] on the head fielding at short leg on the bowling of Saqlain Mushtaq bhai,” Faisal said on Twitter.

After spending 14 days in isolation in Worcester, the Pakistan team arrived in Derby on July 13.

They will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

