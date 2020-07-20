Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Abid Ali was cleared of a concussion and other serious injuries after he was struck on the helmet while fielding at short leg during the team’s practice match in Derby.

Abid was hit by a full-blooded shot off the bat of Haider Ali and needed to be treated for a lengthy amount of time on the field.

An ambulance was driven out to the middle of the ground, but there was relief among the Pakistan players and team management as Abid was able to get on the stretcher without the aid of anyone and was sitting up when being taken off the ground.

The 32-year-old underwent scans, which cleared him of any serious injuries, including a concussion.

“Abid is absolutely fine. He underwent a precautionary CT scan which has also returned normal,” Pakistan team doctor Sohail Saleen was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

Abid will miss the final day of the ongoing four-day intra-squad practice game, but is expected to return to training on Wednesday.

After spending 14 days in isolation in Worcester, the Pakistan team arrived in Derby on July 13.

They will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

