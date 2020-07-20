Pakistan batsmen are ‘failing badly’ in England – Who said this?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan cricketer Faisal Iqbal has lashed out at the national team’s batsmen, saying they have been “failing badly” in the intra-squad practice matches in England.

Using the ongoing four-day practice game in Derby as an example, Faisal pointed out that the batsmen in the squad have failed to make their presence felt.

He added that if the senior batsmen don’t step up, the youngsters in the squad will automatically come under more pressure to perform.

He advised the Pakistan team to keep working hard ahead of the upcoming Test and T20 series against England.

“Batting is failing badly in [the] practise games, 2 days in a row both teams and almost all batsmen have failed to score runs in these games… if [the] senior batsmen won’t score runs in these games then [the] juniors will automatically comes under pressure!! Work hard boys and score [runs],” Faisal said on Twitter.

After spending 14 days in isolation in Worcester, the Pakistan team arrived in Derby on July 13.

They will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

