Former Pakistan cricketer Mudassar Nazar believes that Misbah-ul-Haq will have to resign as the national team’s head coach or chief selector “at some stage”.

Mudassar’s comments come after former captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq said the same thing.

Mudassar noted that Misbah has too many roles and is putting himself under too much pressure.

“Misbah has put himself in a difficult situation by accepting too many roles. He should have only accepted the head coach role if he wanted a coaching position. At some stage, he will have to let go [of] one of the positions,” Mudassar told Cricket Pakistan.

Misbah and the Pakistan team are currently in England, where they are preparing for the upcoming series.

After spending 14 days in isolation in Worcester, the Pakistan team arrived in Derby on Monday.

They will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

