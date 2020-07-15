Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan cricketer Mudassar Nazar believes that limited overs captain and star batsman Babar Azam will “perform well in England as his confidence is very high right now”.

While Mudassar sees Azam enjoying a lot of success on English soil, he also admitted that the series will also put the 25-year-old’s skills to the test.

“England is the final test for Babar Azam. Although he has toured England before, he hasn’t been tested properly yet,” Mudassar told Cricket Pakistan. “If he scores here, then no one will be able to catch him. The way he is dominating bowlers these days, if he does the same in England then no one will be able to catch him.

“Babar had a weak point that he used to drive the ball wide outside off-stump, which is a natural weakness in batsmen who grow up playing on Pakistani pitches. But in recent times, he has started playing late and has a great grip on the bat.

“In South Africa as well, Babar dominated Dale Steyn, who is famous for his out-swing. I think he will perform well in England as his confidence is very high right now.”

After spending 14 days in isolation in Worcester, the Pakistan team arrived in Derby on Monday.

They will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

