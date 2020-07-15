Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan cricketer Mudassar Nazar believes that batsman Fawad Alam has to be in the playing XI for the Test series against England.

Fawad, who last played Test cricket in November 2009, was part of Pakistan’s squad for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka and first Test against Bangladesh, but didn’t feature in any of those matches.

Like Mudassar, many people have called for the 34-year-old to feature in the three-Test series against England, especially after his impressive performance in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he accumulated 781 runs in 10 matches for Sindh, which included four centuries and two fifties, at an average of 71.

“You can only pick 11 players in the team. Not only Karachi but the whole [of] Pakistan gets upset when Fawad Alam is not selected,” Mudassar told Cricket Pakistan. “He has performed well in domestic cricket for a long time, so if you don’t play him and then lose the game, [the] pressure is bound to get to you.”

After spending 14 days in isolation in Worcester, the Pakistan team arrived in Derby on Monday.

They will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

