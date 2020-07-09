Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has said that Pakistan shouldn’t fear England seamer Jofra Archer.

Akhtar’s comments came after Younis Khan, who will be Pakistan’s batting coach for the tour of England, admitted that Archer would pose a big threat to the national team.

“He (Archer) is a real match winner and a threat,” Younis had said.

However, Akhtar reiterated that Pakistan have nothing to be afraid about and criticised Younis for making such a statement.

“Younis Khan made a statement that we will have to be wary of Jofra Archer. He [Archer] is very intimidating and hits you [while bowling]. Younis Khan gives statements,” Akhtar said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “He is a good man though. There is no need to fear Jofra Archer.

“Younis Khan said that they will have to play a bit defensively. I don’t know if he has said this or not. He [Younis] should not be giving these statements.

“He should be transferring his own attitude to the youngsters. Those youngsters should have the same attitude, strike-rate and averages as him and only then do we benefit from having him in the coaching set-up. Younis Khan has to transfer his knowledge and experience to the youngsters. I want this from Younis Khan rather than statements. His courage needs to be transferred to the youngsters. I am sure he will be able to do it.”

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

