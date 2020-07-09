Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has revealed that he wants to become the fifth player from his country to score a triple century in Test cricket.

Azam is hoping to accomplish this incredibly tough feat during the three-Test series against England, which will begin on August 5 at Old Trafford in Manchester.

As of now, Hanif Mohammad (337), Inzamam-ul-Haq (329), Younis Khan (313) and current Test captain Azhar Ali (302 not out) are the only Pakistan players to have made a triple hundred in the longest format.

“When you score a century, you naturally want to go on and convert that into a double or a triple century. This is something I would like to do during the Test series,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “I like to play my natural game but my selection of shots depends on the conditions and bowlers.”

In addition to the three Tests, Pakistan will also play three T20 Interntionals, with the first match beginning on August 28.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Pakistan captain Azhar Ali exposes England’s weakness ahead of Test series

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...