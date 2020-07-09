People expect more from him now – Abid Ali on which Pakistan player?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Abid Ali has said that people expect more from Babar Azam now that he is Pakistan’s limited overs captain and star batsman.

Abid’s comments come ahead of the England series, where Azam is expected to play a crucial role in the three-Test series, which begins on August 5, and captain Pakistan in the three-match T20 series, which gets underway on August 28.

The 32-year-old also admitted that it is a huge honour to play alongside Azam and hopes the 25-year-old will continue excelling going forward.

“I am proud to play alongside Babar Azam. My best wishes are with him. People are expecting more from him now, since he is the captain in two formats. I hope he continues to perform for Pakistan,” Abid told Cricket Pakistan.

“When I was batting with him on my debut, I was under pressure but he backed me and advised me to not worry and take my time at the crease. When I finally reached my hundred, he hugged me with all his heart. It is a pleasure to watch him bat from the other end.”

