Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali has pinpointed England’s “fragile” top order as a weakness and said his side will take advantage of it during the upcoming series.

Pakistan will play three Tests against England, which will start on August 5 in Manchester. While the first Test will be held at Old Trafford, the next two matches will be played in Southampton.

Azhar noted that England have experimented with a number of players at the top of the order since Alastair Cook retired, but still don’t seem to have found a combination they are fully content with.

“Looking at their batting, their top-order has been fragile for some time since Alastair Cook retired. They have tried a lot of combinations lately and might be looking a bit more settled, but they haven’t been really confident with it. So there is something for us in it to look at,” Azhar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azhar also acknowledged that England have a “brilliant” bowling attack, but is optimistic he and rest of the Pakistan batsmen will be able to make big scores and live up to expectations.

“Their bowling attack is brilliant in their own conditions. Other than Jofra Archer we have faced all of them – Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood, but we have still won against them,” he said.

In addition to the three Tests, Pakistan will also play three T20 Interntionals, with the first match beginning on August 28.

