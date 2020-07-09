Younis Khan reveals which England player will be a big threat to Pakistan

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan has admitted that England fast bowler Jofra Archer will pose a big threat to the Pakistan team during the upcoming Test and T20 series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

Younis noted that Archer has become a bowler to watch out for following his outstanding performances in last year’s World Cup and Ashes series.

“He (Archer) is a real match winner and a threat,” Younis told AFP as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “Archer has strong nerves which he proved while bowling a crucial super over in the World Cup final.

“He has bite in his bowling and his high arm action is very good and gives him nip in his bowling.

“There is hype around him so that can be an added pressure on him. I have told the batsmen to play close to the body and play on the back foot because his in-swinger can be very dangerous.

“I remember playing him in the side game. He got five wickets in the match but was not on top of his bowling at the time like he is now.”

Meanwhile, Younis conceded that Pakistan will also have to be wary of England’s veteran pace duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

“Anderson and Broad have a wealth of experience. They are always a great pair. Whenever England have won they have the major share, but in August the weather will be dry and not very overcast so they can be handled properly,” he said.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Aamer Sohail picks Pakistan’s “top performer” for England Test series

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...