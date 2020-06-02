Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal believes teenage pace sensation Naseem Shah will make India captain Virat Kohli his bunny.

Faisal’s bold prediction comes after Naseem sent a loud and clear message to Kohli, saying: “I respect him but don’t fear him”.

The 17-year-old also admitted that he is excited about the prospect of putting his skills to the test against Kohli, who is widely considered to be the best batsman in the world right now.

However, Faisal thinks that Naseem will get the better of Kohli whenever Pakistan clash with India.

With due respect to Virat as a great batsman I am sure our upcoming superstar fast bowler @iNaseemShah with genuine pace 🔥 and swing virat will be his bunny anytime! Looking forward to the future 🏏battle! 👍🏻😉 #RespectForBoth 🤗 https://t.co/WrIdpybNQe — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) June 1, 2020

“With due respect to Virat as a great batsman I am sure our upcoming superstar fast bowler Naseem Shah with genuine pace and swing, Virat will be his bunny anytime! Looking forward to the future battle!” Faisal said on Twitter.

Naseem holds the record of being the second-youngest bowler to take a five-for and the youngest to claim a hat-trick in Test cricket.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since the latter toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

