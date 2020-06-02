Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal believes that Babar Azam will become “one the best captain-batsman Pakistan will ever see”.

Azam was named T20 captain in October last year and appointed as ODI skipper last month.

While there are concerns about whether the captaincy will affect Azam’s batting, Faisal thinks the 25-year-old will shine and lead from the front.

With my experience of judging 👀 the players potential, I have no doubt that @babarazam258 will evolving as one the best captain batsman Pakistan will every see! “Mark my today’s Words” https://t.co/j0oCXgirty — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) June 1, 2020

“With my experience of judging the players’ potential, I have no doubt that Babar Azam will [evolve] as one the best captain-batsman Pakistan will ever see! Mark my [words today],” Faisal said on Twitter.

