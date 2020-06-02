Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal makes unbelievably bold claim about Babar Azam’s captaincy

Faisal Iqbal believes Babar Azam will become one of the best captain-batsman Pakistan will ever produce cricket

Faisal Iqbal: “I have no doubt that Babar Azam will [evolve] as one the best captain-batsman Pakistan will ever see”

Former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal believes that Babar Azam will become “one the best captain-batsman Pakistan will ever see”.

Azam was named T20 captain in October last year and appointed as ODI skipper last month.

While there are concerns about whether the captaincy will affect Azam’s batting, Faisal thinks the 25-year-old will shine and lead from the front.

“With my experience of judging the players’ potential, I have no doubt that Babar Azam will [evolve] as one the best captain-batsman Pakistan will ever see! Mark my [words today],” Faisal said on Twitter.

