Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace sensation Naseem Shah has sent a loud and clear message to India captain Virat Kohli, saying: “I respect him but don’t fear him”.

Kohli is widely regarded as the best batsman in the world today and a battle between him and Naseem, who is just 17, would be highly entertaining.

Naseem, meanwhile, holds the record of being the second-youngest bowler to take a five-for and the youngest to claim a hat-trick in Test cricket.

The teenager admitted that he is looking forward to playing against India in the future as it will give him the chance to put his skills to the test against Kohli.

“Yes definitely. India versus Pakistan is always special and I have already been told that players can become heroes and villains in those matches,” he told PakPassion. “They are special matches as they happen so rarely and yes, I am looking forward to playing against India whenever that opportunity arises.

“I hope that I can bowl well against India when that chance comes by and won’t let our fans down. As for Virat Kohli, I respect him but don’t fear him. It’s always a challenge to bowl to the best, but that’s where you have to raise your game. I look forward to playing against Virat Kohli and India whenever that chance comes.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Naseem Shah makes extremely bold claim about himself

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...