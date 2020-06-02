Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes that fast bowler Hamid Hassan is the “all time great Afghanistan bowler”.

Hamid, who retired after the 2019 World Cup, represented his country in 38 ODIs and took 59 wickets at an average of 22.54.

He also featured in 22 T20 Internationals and claimed 32 wickets at an average of 16.34.

Latif’s praise for Hamid came when he was wishing him happy birthday.

Happy Birthday Hamid all time great Afghanistan 🇦🇫 bowler — Rashid Latif 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) June 1, 2020

“Happy Birthday Hamid, all time great Afghanistan bowler,” Latif said on Twitter.

