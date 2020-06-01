Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah has insisted that it is too early to say or even think that he and left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi are the next Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis.

Wasim and Waqar formed one of the most formidable bowling partnerships in history and given how well Naseem and Shaheen have done since making their debuts, comparisons are already being drawn.

But, Naseem reiterated that he and Shaheen are still in the infancy stages of their international careers and added that there is no way to tell if they will go on to accomplish what Wasim and Waqar did.

The 17-year-old also conceded that he and Shaheen have the same kind of on-field rivalry that Wasim and Waqar used to have.

“Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis were legends, and we are just at the start of our respective careers, so it’s too early to start thinking of Shaheen and me as a bowling partnership that could be as good as them,” he told PakPassion. “The most important thing that Shaheen and I can learn from Wasim and Waqar is the amount of hard work they put in throughout their careers.

“Everyone keeps telling me that they weren’t just great bowlers, but also very hard-working and committed cricketers and that is something that Shaheen and I can take from them.

“I have also heard how Wasim and Waqar were great competitors and wanted to outdo each other on the field. Shaheen and I are like that too, we have a competitive edge and want to get more wickets than each other, which is a good thing for the team. It’s a friendly rivalry on the field and one that I hope will serve Pakistan for many years.”

