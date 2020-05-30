Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia batsman and Karachi Kings head coach Dean Jones believes that Pakistan will lose their upcoming T20 series against England if they don’t include the left-arm pace duo of Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz in their team.

Wahab and Amir didn’t receive a central contract for the 2020-2021 season, along with fellow fast bowler Hasan Ali.

While Pakistan beat Bangladesh 2-0 in their three-match T20 series in January without Amir or Wahab, Jones expects a different result should they leave the pair out against England.

“Well if they want any chance of winning they will be!” Jones said on Twitter in response to a question on whether Amir and Wahab deserve to be part of Pakistan’s T20 squad for the series against England.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England.

Recent reports said that the tour is all set to go ahead, but the start date of the Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

It has also been reported that Pakistan will take around 25 players for the tour and depart for England on July 5 or 6.

