Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has claimed that India deliberately lost to England during the 2019 World Cup in order to quash Pakistan’s hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes recently admitted that India’s performance against his side was mystifying.

Instead of trying to go for victory, India took a more defensive approach and ended up losing the match by 31 runs.

Razzaq, though, believes there was a darker motive behind India’s mentality in the game.

“There is no doubt in this. I had told this at that time as well. In fact, everyone else opined the same. For a person who can hit fours and sixes at will, he was blocking everything…Hence, one tends to know,” Razzaq was quoted as saying by timesnownews.com as reported by Cricket Pakistan.

India went on to lose to New Zealand in the semi-finals, while Pakistan narrowly missed out on qualifying for the last four since the Black Caps had a better net run rate. England, meanwhile, were crowned World Cup champions for the first time ever as they beat New Zealand in the final.

