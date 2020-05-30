Image courtesy of: Ary Sports

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has shockingly said that limited overs skipper Babar Azam will have to sacrifice his “best friends” at times.

Ramiz noted that Azam will have to make these tough decisions when considering which players will “improve the team combination”.

“One thing that Babar Azam needs to understand is that he needs to pay the price of captaincy by taking strong decisions,” Ramiz said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “At times for the good of the team you will have to sacrifice your best friends, with whom you have played cricket at lower levels, because they won’t improve the team combination.”

Meanwhile, Ramiz also offered Azam some insight into how legendary captain Imran Khan, who is currently serving as Pakistan’s Prime Minister, used to captain the team.

Azam recently admitted that he would love to talk to Imran, who led Pakistan to their only World Cup win in 1992.

“If he wants to become a captain like Imran Khan, he should know that Imran took decisions based on merit and would tweak his team in accordance with the opponents his side were facing,” Ramiz said. “He needs to have the freedom, both, tactically and in terms of selection of the team.”

