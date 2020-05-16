Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan are set to depart for their tour of England on July 5 or 6, according to sources.

As reported by Cricket Pakistan, the national players will start training at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore from the first week of June.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will also look to get approval from the government to hold a training camp and practice matches at Gaddafi Stadium before Pakistan depart for England.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England.

Recent reports said that the tour is all set to go ahead, but the start date of the Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

PCB chief executive Wasim Khan recently said that the national team won’t be able to play any practice matches in England and thus may take a larger squad consisting of 20 to 25 players.

“We will not be able to play warm-up matches due to the coronavirus outbreak. We will, however, send players that make up two teams so that we can practice,” he had said. “We have not yet thought about playing two teams simultaneously because we do not have a packed schedule with our next tour being in November.”

