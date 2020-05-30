Which Pakistan player has Faisal Iqbal crowned the ‘king of his era’?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal has crowned Javed Miandad, who played international cricket from 1975 to 1996, the “king of his era”.

Miandad represented Pakistan in 124 Tests and scored 8,832 runs, which included 23 centuries and 43 fifties, at an average of 52.57.

He also accumulated 7,381 runs in 233 ODIs, which included eight hundreds and 50 half-centuries, at an average of 41.70.

King 👑 of his era!! Our living legend 🇵🇰🏏 @I_JavedMiandad https://t.co/vWsvOdl8zU — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) May 29, 2020

“King of his era! Our living legend,” Faisal said on Twitter.

