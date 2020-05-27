Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has revealed that none of the national players have pulled out of the tour of England as all of them have given their formal consent.

This comes after Wasim, last week, said that players will be permitted to withdraw from the tour if they are concerned about the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England.

Recent reports said that the tour is all set to go ahead, but the start date of the Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

“All the players are willing to tour England. I had made it clear that players won’t be forced to play the series if they don’t want to participate,” Wasim supposedly told the Daily Express as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “We will discuss the future of the tour, which is likely to take place in the first week of June, with the ECB in a teleconference.”

Wasim also confirmed that bowling coach Waqar Younis, who is currently in Australia, will join the team directly in England if he is not able to travel to Pakistan.

It had earlier been reported that Pakistan will take around 25 players for the tour and depart for England on July 5 or 6.

