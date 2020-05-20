Wasim Khan: Pakistan players can withdraw from tour of England

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has revealed that the national players will be allowed to withdraw from the tour of England.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England.

Recent reports said that the tour is all set to go ahead, but the start date of the Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

However, with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic still wreaking havoc around the world, Wasim reiterated that the players will have the choice to decide if they want to tour England or not.

“It seems the Pakistan cricket team will have to remain under strict bio-secure environment secure for up to three months,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “Players will be given an option to withdraw if they are still not satisfied with the provisions that will be put in place; full details will be provided in the coming weeks.”

Meanwhile, Wasim also made it clear that none of the Pakistan players will be paid extra to tour England.

